Yes, we have officially passed from “Summer” into “Fall.” Are you ready? For most of us, it takes a while to make that transition. Fortunately, there are neighbors that try to help us with that psychological change.

Driving down the road, I saw a single corn-stalk person protecting a harvested corn field. Was this the ghost of things to come? On another road, I spotted corn-stalk people that looked as though they were inviting people to come in to visit.

Yes, there are signs all over the area. With the harvest upon us, and a little bit of added imagination, massive marshmallows are starting to appear in the fields.

In other areas, pumpkins are gathering in mass. Soon, they too will become lit creatures of the night.

Just to make sure everyone has taken the hint that fall is actually upon us, nature has colored the trees with yellow and red flags that flutter in the wind, and line the grass with a carpet of color. Even some of the tall grasses are displaying white plumes to catch our attention.

So, ready or not, even though we are all tired of staying inside, it’s time to get into the fall spirit. If you are bored silly, decorate and make someone else’s day. ‘Tis the spirit of the times.

David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book - The Outbreak can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.

