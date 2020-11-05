Suffering election lassitude, we headed south for a country drive. In Goodhue County we found a potential breeding ground for COVID … enormous farms and tiny towns with a convenience store and gas station, a small bar or restaurant, a farm store and a couple of churches. Easy to share the virus unknowingly when you come to town.
The farmers are frantically finishing up the corn harvest. Farming isn’t cheap. Many of the farms have millions of dollars of equipment, and debt. And apparently, you just can’t have too many Harvestore silos. The “Cadillac of silos” as my Dad called them.
On one farm, a Murray Gray heifer jostled for hay while a spotted horse remained calm in the barn. The Murray breed was developed in 1905 in Australia and has since been introduced to the U.S. Spotted horses were assumed a recent genetic selection, in spite of 20,000-year-old paintings at Pech Merle cave.
But genes sequenced from fossils show the cave paintings were correct. The Nez Perce nation developed the Appaloosa spotted horse that outran the US Cavalry steeds and survived on grass rather than grain.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
