From mid-April to mid-May we have gotten slightly over one inch of rainfall, most as very small sprinkles that evaporate. Our Hmong friends’ crops are damaged by drought and frosts, and the lettuce is yellowing and wilting.
The dry weather has allowed the grain farmers to plant, but the seed will not germinate, so one local farmer is irrigating. At least the weeds aren’t sprouting … except for the dandelions.
There is an ark-of-a-farm on Stagecoach Trail several miles north of I-94. The front yard is a fenced nursery for the lambs and ewes, and guarded by a Llama watchdog. The farm has tidy barns and grounds, except for an old shed that is succumbing to gravity. Don’t we all.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
