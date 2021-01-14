As it does every winter, Long Lake freezes and becomes Stillwater’s largest park. A few things are different this year … there are more dogs and more people jogging, skiing, walking and talking. Relief for our stir-fried COVID psyche, I suppose.
The finches are making a mess and fighting with each other. We had inexpensive feed that contained a lot of millet seeds, which they threw to the ground to find the better seeds in the mix.
So, I purchased some expensive nut and fruit mix, which they still trash to find that just-right piece of nut.
I guess the doves and rabbits make out in this deal.
We have a week-long inversion with not a whisper of air moving. The nightly fog freezes to the pine trees with an other-worldly appearance.
This is the warmest winter in memory, and soon the sun will grow noticeably brighter. Hold on, shots and spring are on the way.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.