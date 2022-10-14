When the prison opened in 1853, the first Warden, Frances Delano, purchased all the machinery that went into the shops, and his company was awarded the contract for the prison labor. However, after his term as Warden was completed, he refused to leave his machinery in the prison, and his deputies refused to hand over the keys to the new Warden.

F.O.J. Smith became an interim Warden until the new State, and Delano could work things out. By this time, the prison and its operation were being totally ignored. By the time, a resolution could be made, and a man chosen as the new Warden agreed upon, namely Henry Setzer, the operation of the prison was nearly at a standstill.

