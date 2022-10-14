When the prison opened in 1853, the first Warden, Frances Delano, purchased all the machinery that went into the shops, and his company was awarded the contract for the prison labor. However, after his term as Warden was completed, he refused to leave his machinery in the prison, and his deputies refused to hand over the keys to the new Warden.
F.O.J. Smith became an interim Warden until the new State, and Delano could work things out. By this time, the prison and its operation were being totally ignored. By the time, a resolution could be made, and a man chosen as the new Warden agreed upon, namely Henry Setzer, the operation of the prison was nearly at a standstill.
Setzer was born in Montgomery County, Missouri on October 6, 1825. He was educated at home and at the age of fourteen, he attended St. Charles College in Missouri.
In 1843, Setzer came to the St. Croix Valley and engaged mainly in lumbering for himself and others. From 1843 to 1854, he resided in Stillwater, Marine, Taylor’s Falls, and Chengwatana. He represented the Fourth District in the House of Representatives in the First Territorial Legislature, and later represented the First District in the Senate in the Seventh and Eight Territorial Legislatures.
In the summer of 1855, he, along with some of his hired men was doing some haying on some land at Mille Lacs. While working, the men were shot at by several Chippewa braves, wounding one man. The men returned fire, killing one Chippewa. There was great excitement as the entire region was about to go to war with the Chippewa. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed and no other action was taken.
When the call came to form the Minnesota Constitution, Setzer along with William Holcombe, James S. Norris, Gold T. Curtis, Newington Gilbert, Charles J. Butler, Reuben Sanderson and Charles Leonard were delegates to the Democratic convention. There was bitter descent between the Republicans and Democrats and each party had drawn up their own version of the Minnesota Constitution.
Although both documents were nearly identical, there was hesitation to put ones name on the others paper. A resolution to adopt each other’s document was introduced at the conventions, which passed without debate at the Republican convention.
At the Democratic convention, it was Setzer that stood up and said, “If we must go and beg other men to acknowledge us, I want no further connection with the constitutional convention.” Setzer later “exploded” at his fellow Democrats when a compromise was produced, but in the end, Minnesota ended up with one state constitution.
On August 19, 1858, the keys of the prison were handed over to Setzer. He immediately started to make changes. He appointed new “keepers” or guards, work repairing the cells started, a new well was dug and the contract for the prison labor was given to John B. Stevens.
It was also during this time that the City of Stillwater was planning to expand Main Street past the prison. In a hand written letter to James D. McComb, recorder of the City of Stillwater, dated June 7, 1859, Setzer stated that the “grounds purchased by the United States and ceded to the State, extends uninterruptedly to the lake shore, no provision for a street in front of Block 1 of the plat of the town of Stillwater having been made.” However, as long as the state had no problem with the road being built, he had no problem either.
Since the position of Warden was an appointed position by the Governor, when Republican Alexander Ramsey was elected Governor in 1860, Setzer immediately resigned as Warden. On January 16, 1860, he handed over the keys to the prison to his successor, John S. Proctor.
That same year, Setzer was appointed as register of the land office in Cambridge. He remained there one year then returned to the St. Croix Valley. Setzer then spent his time devoted to the practice of law. He set up a law office in Taylor’s Falls with L.K. Stannard. Setzer then moved to Superior, Wisconsin in 1869, then to Duluth in 1874, then returning to Taylor’s Falls in 1877.
He married Louise Volling on April 10, 1871.
In 1894, Henry Setzer made Stillwater his home. He opened a law office here, and continued to practice law until his death on January 7, 1898.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
