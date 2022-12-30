In the 19th century there were many dangerous jobs. One that you might not think of was being the owner of a hotel. Shady people staying, operating the hotel saloon and navigating some of the laws presented to the proprietor can seem somewhat overwhelming. Only the strong could handle the pressures of the job – strong like Henry Goeck at the Farmer’s House Hotel in Stillwater.
Goeck was born in Baden, Germany on Sept. 21, 1849. He immigrated to the United States in 1870, residing in Freeport, Illinois for two years. He traveled for a year before settling in Sterling, Illinois and became the foreman at the Sterling brewery. He came to Stillwater in 1876 and was first working for a liquor business before he went into the hotel business.
The Farmer’s Home Hotel was constructed by Miller & Simonet in 1867, and was first occupied as a store for three years. The partnership ended and the southern portion of the building became the St. Louis house and a couple years later became the Farmer’s House Hotel. Henry Goeck became the proprietor of the Farmer’s Home Hotel in the late 1870s.
Unruly patrons were always a concern back then. Goeck found himself in situations in which fights broke out and the Stillwater Police had to be called. On November 1, 1879 there was a “row,” or fight that had Goeck calling for help. The St. Paul Daily Globe noted the fight was between, “Henry Goeck, the proprietor, and a stranger, name unknown, who was boisterously drunk. Goeck claimed that the fellow was carrying things with a high hand, and at least it became unbearable and he forcibly ejected him from the premises.” Goeck was even arrested for defending himself against such drunkards but in the end, after appearing before the Judge, the evidence showed the other man assaulted Goeck and he was arrested and sent to jail.
However, Goeck was not innocent of breaking all the laws. He was arrested for selling liquor to habitual drunkards, but usually this ended with a suspended sentence. He is also in the Stillwater Police arrest records nearly a dozen times for selling liquor on Sundays. In July, 1884, Goeck was in court for such a crime. And although he was found guilty and paid a $37.40 fine, there were people in the court that appealed to the Judge to be lenient on Goeck, as his German friends from St. Paul and Minneapolis who have been accustomed to their beer on Sunday and he, Goeck, was not so much to blame.
Goeck married Elizabeth [Lizzy] Huber at Sterling, Illinois on June 4, 1876. The couple had six children. In April 1883, Sebastian Simonet moved out of the northern portion of the building that the Farmer’s Home Hotel was in and Goeck expanded into that space, which the newspapers noted that Goeck was “greatly in need of the additional room which he will now enjoy.”
In December, 1885, one of the most notorious murders took place at the Farmer’s Home Hotel. Henry Haslie [Hosli] was found shot to death in his room. Another person, lying in bed, was also shot but survived. A roommate of Haslie’s and a bartender at the hotel was indicted and stood trial for the murder. The first trial ended in a hung jury, and the second acquitted him of all wrongdoing. To this day, the murder has never been truly solved.
Finally tired of the craziness of being a proprietor of a hotel in Stillwater, Goeck retired from the Farmer’s Home Hotel with Fritz Stadtler succeeding him in 1887. He and his family moved to a farm in Marine Township and later moved out west to Oregon and Idaho. Henry Goeck, a true Stillwater hotel owner died on May 7, 1910 in Union, Oregon and he is buried at Hillcrest East Cemetery.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
