Peterson-Brent.jpg

In the 19th century there were many dangerous jobs. One that you might not think of was being the owner of a hotel. Shady people staying, operating the hotel saloon and navigating some of the laws presented to the proprietor can seem somewhat overwhelming. Only the strong could handle the pressures of the job – strong like Henry Goeck at the Farmer’s House Hotel in Stillwater.

Goeck, Henry.jpg

Henry Goeck

Goeck was born in Baden, Germany on Sept. 21, 1849. He immigrated to the United States in 1870, residing in Freeport, Illinois for two years. He traveled for a year before settling in Sterling, Illinois and became the foreman at the Sterling brewery. He came to Stillwater in 1876 and was first working for a liquor business before he went into the hotel business.

Goeck - Farmers Home Saloon ca. 1880.jpg

Farmers Home Saloon ca. 1880
