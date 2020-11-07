A rotating schedule of bird hikes throughout Washington County Parks will continue with a hike 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Pine Point Regional Park.
Hikers should park in the main parking lot and meet at the trailhead kiosk.
Registration is required, as group size is limited, and may be found on the Washington County Parks web page.
Learn to identify the birds that call the St. Croix Valley home and contribute to citizen science data collection by completing bird count surveys with the guide.
The surveys collected will assist the county’s Natural Resources team and related work in conjunction with the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund grant.
For Washington County park locations, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks. Under park locations, find a county map with park contact information; search “guided bird hikes” on the county website for more information.
The hike will traverse turf, gravel, and paved trail depending on trail conditions. Participants should bring binoculars and dress for hiking and the weather.
This program is free with a parks vehicle permit ($7/daily or $30/annually), and is open to people of all ages and abilities. ADA accommodations can be made as needed. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.
For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email at parks@co.washington.mn.us.
The last hike of the year will be on Dec. 19 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
For more Washington County Parks programs and events, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks.
Follow Washington County Parks on social media at @WashCountyParks.
