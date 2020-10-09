I don’t know about you, but I am struggling to keep up with this political circus. As far as I can tell, there are far more than three rings of activity under the Big Top and a concerning amount of frozen-faced clowns. I am growing tired of the daily cannon explosion and am beginning to think the peanuts should be checked for toxicity. How else can you explain the behavior of these elephants?
I have never liked clowns. I don’t trust anyone who laughs too hard at their own jokes or assumes I can’t see a buzzer in their handshake. Don’t insult me with that squirting flower.
Nonetheless, every day I wake up to the next act of the show, the next big spectacle. I have to admit, for a while, they had my unwavering attention. I marched right into the tent, eager to see the next lion enter the cage, the next courageous fire-eater, the promised trapeze toss and catch. I bought the program and the cotton candy and listened to the crunch of popcorn underneath my shoes as I settled into my seat on the bleachers with anticipation. With a fist full of cotton candy, I was excited for the drama to unfurl.
But this political circus has been more of an unraveling than an unfurling. Our safety net appears to be compromised and I cannot stomach watching another tight-rope acrobat plummet needlessly to the feet of the ringleader as he callously parades the perimeter, waving and adjusting his gravity-defying hair.
This is a circus of the macabre and I fear we are all trapped inside the hot canvas walls for another batch of unscripted scenes. My breath is shallow and quick, fearful to hear the squeaky hinges of another trap door collapse.
“Exit, please.”
After all, it is finally October, the month Minnesotans wait for all year long and I crave fresh air. October is the reparation for six months of untamed winter winds and smelly moon boots.
It is the month Mother Nature gifts us with golden afternoons and the kiss of red, orange, and yellow confetti amidst clear blue skies. October is the last warm hug we receive before we are tucked in for winter and as our bare toes adjust to the welcome weight of the blanket, we savor the simple pleasures of comfort. The kindness of October can fuel us for months.
But the circus has commandeered my attention this October. For the first time in my life, I worry for the safety of this country. I worry for our children and our parents. I worry for my neighbors and yours, too. I worry for those who are already fighting to stay above the water and those whom this ringleader has deemed unnecessary to save. It is hard to see blue skies underneath the Big Top.
I do not remember buying a ticket to this spectacle, but I do have a ticket out. And you do too. A ballot.
The only way out of this circus is straight through the polling station and every one of us has the opportunity to have the last word.
This year, maybe October will be fuel for change instead of comfort.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
