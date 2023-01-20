In the early days, people started coming into the St. Croix Valley to find a job or a career in their chosen field. Some stay, some go and others make an impact that lasts for decades. One of these early settlers was Gold T. Curtis – and his impact lasted for generations.

Curtis was born on August 16, 1821 in Morrisville, New York, the son of John G. and Ruth Curtis. He was a brilliant young man and passed the exam to attend Yale College when he was only 14 years old. However, the faculty of the school were unwilling to admit such a young person to the school. He then attended Hamilton College where he graduated in 1840. He then passed the Bar exam in New York and started his law practice in New York when he was 21 years old.

