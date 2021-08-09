With the opening of the Lift and Loop Trail celebration scheduled for next Saturday, Aug. 14, I thought now might be a good time to detail my experiences with the trail.
When I started my job nearly a year ago, I thought it may be neat to take a walk into Wisconsin during a lunch break because the trail makes it so easy to do so. While I have done that a couple of times — and I also venture out during all seasons to get photos of the bridge on the St. Croix River — I have also completed the entire loop trail twice.
The first time my wife (while she was pregnant) and I started in Stillwater, walked crossed the lift bridge into Wisconsin first and walked the entire loop back. This was in late November 2020 and while there wasn’t any snow on the ground, I do remember it being extremely cold.
As noted by City Councilor Mike Pohlena the trail brings out people during every season. I have a feeling though it is getting used more in this recent dry, hot weather than during the cold Minnesota winter.
As my wife and I walked for the first time up got the I-35 tunnel, we thought this was a bit longer walk than we had anticipated. Well, it turns out (and I certainly should have figured this out from reporting) it is a bit longer than 2 miles. So when I looked up how far we had gone on my phone, it turns out we had made it about halfway. We guessed there was no turning back. Although in hindsight if we had turned around it would have been downhill instead of having to go uphill for the bridge. The wind on the St. Croix Crossing was brutally cold too, so that may have been another reason to turn around at the halfway point.
Fortunately, my wife’s a good sport and we made it back in one piece.
When I told my coworker about the way we went, he recommended starting in downtown Stillwater, staying on the Minnesota side and heading north to the St. Croix Crossing Bridge first so that way you’re going uphill to start and it’s downhill on the way back.
When my wife and I came back, (this time with our 2-month-old in her stroller) we did it this way, and it was much better to get most of the uphill climb out of the way first and cruise downhill on the way back. We did that at the start of summer, so it was a bit warm, but not too bad.
Those are my two experience walking the trail.
When my family was in town visiting from Oregon, I took my 6-year-old nephew and 4-year-old niece to Teddy Bear Park. They were trying to hit as many states as they could on their road trip so after an hour-long visit to the park, we walked to Wisconsin. They wanted to get a photo of the welcome to Wisconsin sign, and up the Houlton hill was a bit much as the kids complained.
I joked with them that we were going to walk the entire trail. They were not amused. I mean come on, my daughter didn’t complain when she did it. Though, I do believe she slept in her stroller the whole time, and she has yet to learn how to walk.
While it is certainly a great asset to be able to walk over to Wisconsin on a historic lift bridge during a lunch break, and admire the structure. I highly recommend completing the entire 4.7 mile (yes, I know exactly how long the trail is now) loop.
While, I have only done the trail on foot, I’m looking forward to when I can bike the loop. I will still go the recommended way and traverse the St. Croix Crossing first.
