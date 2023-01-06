As communities grow so do their schools. Stillwater’s first High School was the Lincoln School on North Fourth Street. Soon it was time to build a building dedicated to only the high school which was completed in 1887 at the corner of South Third and Pine Streets. Soon this building became too small and additions were made to accommodate the growing population.
As the 1887 High School was filling up with students, long time teacher Peter Ryhn helped carve out a gymnasium of sorts in the attic of the school. It was a functional area with an open floor and other amenities that helped the student body get some exercise in and provide a space for physical education courses Unfortunately this area would be taken over by classrooms and once again the Stillwater High School was looking for a gym for the students to use.
In 1915 a Domestic Science building was added, but this only temporarily relieved the space needs of the school. In 1921 the city of Stillwater received a donation of $75,000 from the estate of Fred M. Tozer. The City Council decided to donate the money to the School board, and with their match of another $75,000 there was enough money to construct a modern gymnasium for the Stillwater High School.
Work on the building begun in 1922 with architects Stebbins & Haxby of Minneapolis drawing the plans for the new gymnasium. Construction progressed rapidly and the new building was opened on March 23, 1923 to great speeches, music and a “fast” game of basketball!
“This building will be used for the making of men and women out of boys and girls,” said Ross N. Young the Superintendent of Schools in his opening remarks. Stillwater City Attorney Edwin Buffington said that “good clean, manly bodies are essential to the making of good, clean, healthy citizens and a structure of this kind as a part of the school life will aid much in this accomplishment.”
The Elks Drum Corps appeared first on the program, wearing their new suits of purple and white. They marched up the floor and stood in formation where they went through their drills with great precision. The drums beat as one and the bugles sounded “as heralds of old Athens calling the contestants for the Olympic games.”
The 1923 High School yearbook, Kabekonian, had a full page article regarding the new building. The student editors wrote that they will “no longer be ashamed to play other high schools on our own floor, no longer will we be forced to turn away crowds at the door due to lack of room in our gymnasium, no longer will we need to hire down town halls for holding basketball games and class entertainments. It seems too good to be true.”
Another highlight of the evening was the presence of the first Stillwater High School Basketball team ever to play for the school. After a few more introductions the highlight of the evening was the basketball game against St. Paul Central. The score went back and forth, cheering from the stands as the end of the game was closing in and the score was tied. A personal foul was made by a St. Paul Central player against Stillwater play Babe Holm. Two shots at the free throw line and needing only one to win the game. His first attempt hit the rim, but did not go through. His second shot found only net and put the crowd into a frenzy and as the final seconds ticked off the clock, Stillwater was victorious by the score of 15 to 14!
This game was called one in a generation and that it would be “famous” for years to come. It was a great start to one of the finest High School gymnasiums in the nation.
Over the next decades there was a swimming pool added and a new High School was built in 1960, leaving the Tozer Gym as a part of the Junior High. Once another High School was constructed in 1992-93, the old school was left empty and eventually torn down in October of 1993.
The memories made in the Tozer Gymnasium will live in the pages of Stillwater history for years to come. The arches of the Gym where saved and are stored in an empty city lot behind the city hall – hopefully to one day be reconstructed and bring the heritage back to the Stillwater schools.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
