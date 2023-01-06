Peterson-Brent

As communities grow so do their schools. Stillwater’s first High School was the Lincoln School on North Fourth Street. Soon it was time to build a building dedicated to only the high school which was completed in 1887 at the corner of South Third and Pine Streets. Soon this building became too small and additions were made to accommodate the growing population. 

As the 1887 High School was filling up with students, long time teacher Peter Ryhn helped carve out a gymnasium of sorts in the attic of the school. It was a functional area with an open floor and other amenities that helped the student body get some exercise in and provide a space for physical education courses Unfortunately this area would be taken over by classrooms and once again the Stillwater High School was looking for a gym for the students to use.

Tozer Gym Sketch 1922.jpg

Tozer Gym Sketch 1922
Tozer Gym october 1993 just before demo.jpg

Tozer Gym october 1993 just before demo
Tozer Gym arch standing alone after demolition of rest of building.jpg

Tozer Gym arch standing alone after demolition of rest of building
