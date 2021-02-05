I am a big Garth Brooks fan. On his album “No Fences” (yes I am old enough to remember albums) is a song called “Wolves.”
The song starts with these lyrics, “January’s always bitter, but Lord this one beats all. The wind ain’t quit for weeks now, and the drifts are ten feet tall.”
I often think of that song as we suffer through Januarys in Minnesota. But not this year. Our snowfall was below average with 7.8 inches. And we didn’t fall below zero. In fact, we finished 6.5 degrees above average. Last month went down as the 13th warmest January on record. Now February is saying, “Hold my beer.”
February is our least snowy winter month on average with 7.7 inches of snow. However, four of our top 10 snow records have occurred in February in the past 20 years.
Just two years ago, we had our snowiest February on record with 39 inches. But I think folks will be commenting and complaining more about the cold this month than the snow. Prepare for several nights below zero. We may not warm above it for a few days.
And it will be breezy, so prepare for dangerous wind chills as well. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a below average month for temperatures and an above average month for snow. On a lighter note, the average high by month’s end will be 34 degrees. I am not saying winter will be over, but the warming days and increased sun angle will have you thinking of spring at times.
Are you preparing some yummy snacks for the big game on Sunday? We usually make some dips and fun snack foods, but I will be working this Sunday with the game on WCCO.
Here is something for you to consider. The game time temperature in Tampa will be around 70 degrees. It could be over 70 degrees colder outside of your window. I would prepare a hot dish this Sunday if I were you.
And Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year. It was a cold one last year. I hope you enjoy the occasion no matter the weather. I still give my wife and kids those cute little cards you gave and received in grade school.
I used to love dishing those out at Stonebridge Elementary School back in the day. And I LOVE candy hearts. The taste and the cute little phrases always make me smile. Remember, “I love you,” “stay sweet” and “be mine.”
And if you hate those little sugar hearts, you can send them my way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.