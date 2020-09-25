Farming is hard work, especially in dairy country where the cows are milked several times a day all year long.
Still, farmers find time for creative tasks such as hay bale teddy bears and old tire faces. Some restore antique case tractors, descendants of McCormack and Case 1800s technologies. One farm even boasts of Tin Man and Tin Kid riding to the harvest. I remember riding on the seat with my dad on our Ford N-series tractor.
The balloonists have been launching nearby and quietly buzzing the neighborhood. Aamodt’s apple farm sports a bumper crop, bending some branches to the ground. And the Sugar Maples are treating us to an early show of color. What will become of Halloween amidst the pandemic?
