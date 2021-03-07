The “Roaring 1920s” got that moniker because of illegal booze and the gangsters that made the moonshine and robbed the banks. There have been famous outlaws of that time, from Al Capone, Ma Barker, Creepy Karpis and John Dillinger. Although they were all fugitives from the law, one of the things they all had in common was a hideout in Washington County.
John Dillinger is said to have stayed in a cabin on the south shore of Big Marine Lake, near present day 182nd Street. According to local resident Ruby Remick, when she was a young girl Dillinger gave her and her brother a ride in his black truck as the two were going out to bring the cows home.
Dillinger left off Ruby and her brother at the pasture gate and gave them both some candy. It was from her great uncle, Joseph Dahlquist that the outlaw would buy his milk and pick up his mail.
Another sighting of Dillinger was up in Scandia at Shalander’s store, which is now Meisters’ Bar and Grill. Apparently Dillinger and two members of his gang were served at the tavern and quietly left.
When pictures of Dillinger were in the paper, they were sure it was the outlaw they had served. Shalander’s staff were scared of reprisal if they had told anyone and kept quiet about the encounter for years.
It is believed that Dillinger was in the area after he was released from the Indiana State Prison in the summer of 1933 and before he was shot outside a Chicago movie theater in July 1934.
On the night of July 19, 1932, a mobster by the name of Harry “The Gorilla Kid” Davis was shot in the head and his body dumped from a speeding car into a ditch about three miles from Big Marine Lake.
The “Gorilla Kid” was linked to liquor rackets in St. Paul and is said to have shot up a St. Paul night club in 1931. The Kid’s suspected killer was a man named Abel Loeb, but he and his companion Al Gordon, were gunned down at the intersection of University and Snelling in St. Paul. According to Paul Maccabee’s book, “John Dillinger Slept Here,” Loeb’s real name was Abe Wagner, and he was a hit man for Al Capone’s Murder, Inc.
In 1932, notorious bank robbers Al “Creepy” Karpis, Arthur “Doc” Barker and Kate “Ma” Barker were tenants of Mr. and Mrs. John Lambert of Mahtomedi.
According to the Lamberts they were pleasant, affluent renters of a cottage with eight rooms and a full basement.
The “Barker boys” would frequently reserve the “blue room” at Dick’s Inn in Mahtomedi. According to Mrs. Alice Freeman, the gang was “most polite at all times.”
Also visiting Mahtomedi was John Dillinger as he purchased groceries at Cusick’s Grocery Store. Floyd “Baby Face” Nelson stopped by the post office at Spink’s store to pick up his mail, Mr. Spink mistook him as a gentleman tutor for a family of some summer residents.
In Mahtomedi there were some well known “speakeasy’s,” one, on Warner Road, was called the Silver Slipper and was later called the King’s Horses. It was at the Silver Slipper that a Mr. Putman, a St. Paulite, was kidnapped and held for a time while the ransom was being paid.
In Stillwater there is a little log cabin along Highway 36. Originally constructed as Lynch’s Chicken Shack, this burned in 1932 and rebuilt and opened as the Log Cabin. By 1946, the name was changed to the Club Tara Hideaway, but the legends of the gangsters that visited the Log Cabin remain today.
According to local lore, visits by Al Capone and John Dillinger were common as well as others.
The Log Cabin has remained one of the unique roadside memorials to the bootlegger days. The building now is known as Phil’s Tara Hideaway and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 27, 2007. For more information about the days of the gangsters in Washington County look for the books “Pioneers of the Big Lake Community” by Dick Johnson and Paul Wahlquist; “Mahtomedi Memories” by Alice Smith, Sharon Wright, and Judy Kaiser; and “John Dillinger Slept Here” by Paul Maccabee.
