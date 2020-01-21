It’s turtleneck season.
The holidays may have lured the bling out of my closet for a week or so, but now that the tree is down and the threat of me eating my weight in cookies has passed, I can retreat to my pragmatic turtlenecks without guilt.
In January, when my driveway is officially a sheet of ice and the biting wind pesters the glass panes in my in my old windows with the persistent shake of a stubborn toddler, I consider my arsenal of turtlenecks a safety precaution. You never know when one may slip on the ice and have to wait for hours, face down on the driveway, for assistance (but if history repeats, it will most likely be the day you return from Costco with 2 dozen organic eggs and an XL container of Tide pods, resulting in a wintery mix of scrambled egg.. whites). A turtleneck may very well save your nose, if not your pride, someday.
A turtleneck’s lack of fashion is exonerated by the exponential increase of cozy. If I can imagine 8 straight hours of sleep when I touch the sleeve, I will wear it out of sheer hope. Five out of seven days, cozy trumps fashion forward, and a good turtleneck, preferably in fleece, has saved my co-workers from months of uncomfortable, eye-averting, staff meetings with me in my winter robe. HR should be sending my turtlenecks affirmation notes and lavender scented Downy dryer sheets out of gratitude.
Truthfully, I appreciate any garment that shows up ready to work. If that job happens to include strangulation or concealment- all the better. This isn’t Law and Order. When it comes to a functional wardrobe it’s good to have friends who are comfortable in the “squeeze”. I have hired Lycra and Spanx to do some dirty work and they always show up without complaint.
Based on my driver’s license photograph, I no longer have the luxury of making wardrobe decisions based on my current mood or latest haircut. I can wear a turtleneck or be a Thanksgiving turkey- that’s it. I’m not too proud to recognize the need for a well-trained team, and a well-constructed turtleneck is a master of camouflage, able to “hide the body” without raising eyebrows. The “neck keeper” should not be underestimated.
And, let’s not forget, turtlenecks are the uniform of genius. Carl Sagan, Steve Jobs, Audrey Hepburn, Andy Warhol, Steve McQueen all recognized the graceful silhouette offered by a black turtleneck. I’m not saying their success was directly related to their wardrobe, but you don’t see a wealth of hoodie photographs carefully preserved in the archives. Turtlenecks dominate the top tier.
Well, most of the time. Sometimes they take pity on the rest of us who want to fall asleep with a supply of popcorn.
“Mom, did you just pull popcorn out of your turtleneck?”
“Look away, son. Nothing to see here”
I have six black turtlenecks in my winter rotation- all of which have signed confidentiality agreements and oaths of loyalty. Bring it, Winter. I’m covered.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.