Are you already tired of shoveling? I get it. We racked up 14.2” of snow last month. It was the snowiest November since 1996 when 16.8” of snow fell. I didn’t own a snow blower back then. I’m glad I do now.
One benefit to the snow is how pretty the outdoor Christmas lights look with the white backdrop. And you get plenty of light viewing with the sun setting at 4:31 p.m. (which I consider late afternoon in the summer months). I always get weird looks when I remind folks that it is still actually fall. The winter solstice doesn’t arrive until 10:19 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21. So technically, we’ve had a snowy fall so far.
Snow lovers should love the month of December. Three of our snowiest Decembers have occurred in the past 19 years. It will be tough to beat 2010. That month we were buried in 33.6” of snow. I will always remember the 17.1” of snow that blanketed the metro on Dec. 10 and 11. That storm brought down the roof of the Metrodome. The Vikings had a home game scheduled that Sunday against the New York Giants. With a hole in the Metrodome roof, the game was moved to Ford Field in Detroit. We ended up losing that home game (on the road) 21-3. Ugh! December is our second snowiest month behind January with an average of 11.9” of snow. Keep your shovels handy.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. I always love hearing that Andy Williams classic. If you are struggling to get into the Christmas spirit, just head downtown Stillwater and soak up the magic. Hometown for the Holidays brings Main Street to life. You will hear the soothing tones of the costumed Victorian carolers. You could go for a horse-drawn wagon ride. You can take part in the Twinkle Party and city tree lighting in Lowell Park. And of course you can see Santa and his reindeer. Be sure to take a photo or two with the jolly one. I love looking back at all of the photos of our daughters with Santa over the years. I always manage to take one with him too. Hometown for the Holidays runs Fridays through Sundays this month. Enjoy a little holiday magic. It helps break up the holiday stress.
Winter is coming. Every Game Of Thrones fan knows that phrase. We can’t escape the snow and cold. However, on a positive note, we start to gain daylight on December 22. It is less than one second, but it is a step in the right direction. Happy Holidays!
Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.
