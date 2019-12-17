Three months ago, I became Minnesota Department of Human Services commissioner. I took this role because I believe in the agency’s mission and wanted to help provide better health and fuller lives for the people of Minnesota – at a lower cost for taxpayers. It is also essential that we move the needle on issues of racial equity.
More than one million Minnesotans rely on the Department of Human Services. We cannot serve them well if our department is not trustworthy – and it is critical that we begin to work to rebuild that trust.
In my first 90 days on the job, I found that the issues we’ve seen in the news didn’t happen in 2019, they went viral in 2019. In nearly every case, the decisions or the processes that led to these decisions were made long before this administration took office.
I believe we cannot begin to fix problems if we are not proactive about finding them and transparent about their causes. As the saying goes, “sunlight is the best disinfectant,” and I have encouraged employees to come forward and raise any problems they see within the department. In fact, many recent issues have come to light because we have set out to find, identify and fix processes that do not serve the people of Minnesota well.
Where we have found soft processes that are the source of issues, we are making immediate changes – including ensuring that service payment decisions are signed and documented by the right people. I have also directed the department’s continuous improvement team to begin identifying soft or outdated processes in need of modernization. This group of Lean Six Sigma green and black belts has a proven track record, including redesigning our child care fraud investigation process and helping the Department of Health clear up a backlog of vulnerable adult investigations. I am confident that they can help us make progress on the issues we are facing now.
While it is essential that the Department of Human Services continues to work to earn the trust of Minnesotans, it is important for the people of our state to know the scope of the issues we are facing. I have not found an agency that is in crisis. Instead, I found a department with a payment accuracy rate over the past year of more than 99% and employees who are committed to serving Minnesotans. With the help of stronger process controls and a new management team, we will continue to go after the last 1% of our budget – because every single dime matters.
During my first 90 days, I have been reminded that Minnesotans believe we have an obligation to care for our neighbors and, if we apply ourselves, we can make things right. I am applying the best tools we have to make things right and working to rebuild the trust we have lost with the people of Minnesota so that we can improve the care we provide for more than one million of our neighbors.
Jodi Harpstead is the Minnesota Human Services Commissioner.
