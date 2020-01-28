When my boys were still in diapers but old enough to stash a supply of pacifiers in the front pocket of their denim overalls, I tried to institute “quiet time.”
The parenting books suggested a predictable regimen of books and bed. So, after lunch, when the sun was high but my energy was waning, I would pull them close to my body and read “Big Red Barn” to the gentle hum of the overhead fan spinning in the bedroom. I prayed my animated, if not successful, attempts at animal noises would lull my own little sheep to sleep, not unlike the book’s Tiger Tomcat and Barn Owl peacefully tucked under the wooden rafters and shining full moon.
I would sneak down our staircase, cursing the squeaky step, and just breathe in the Quiet that filled my warm kitchen. It was delicious…for five solid minutes.
After five minutes, the soft shuffle of barefoot feet and an occasional dropped sippy cup, would announce the end of quiet time. Or, it would not which I quickly learned, was the option to be feared. As the napping gods were never generous enough to rest two toddlers at the same time, no soft shuffle indicated trouble.
I am here to tell you, there is no greater threat to your supply of anti-aging creams and French perfumes than an unsupervised child with a propensity to “mix”. After five minutes, when the quiet turned from soft to tinny, I discovered two little boys perched on our bathroom vanity like diapered gnomes, methodically “sprinkling” some of this (Chanel No. 5) and some of that (tubes of Retinol) into the sink. A countertop full of empty bottles- the fruits of 5, very productive, minutes of silence.
“Shhhh, Mama. It’s quiet time”, my three-year-old warned, holding a chubby finger to his lips. Then he opened up a bottle of Givenchy and watched it stream down the drain like a ribbon of golden caramel.
Quiet can have consequences- sometimes it is a gift, and other times it is a warning. But, perhaps it is most dangerous when it acts as a veil, separating our comfort from the pain of those around us.
“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter” – Martin Luther King Jr.
Silence is an act in itself and when we choose to withhold our voice from that which we know is just, we actively choose to let injustice thrive. We choose to remain untouched and we choose to let others remain unseen and unheard. And a silent stamp of indifference is just the same as a silent stamp of approval to an aggressor.
There is a lot of noise in our world and it is harder and harder to sift out the things that matter from the matter of things. I find myself craving quiet, hungry for space that is not yet occupied with argument or even direction. And while we do not belong in every fight, we do have a responsibility to actively listen and speak up for those who may not have that luxury.
These are the things that matter.
Parents instinctively know when quiet time goes sour. I hope voters do too.
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.