As part of a mission to make Stillwater streets more walkable, bikeable and livable, Sustainable Stillwater MN recently conducted a public opinion survey to find out what Stillwater’s residents, business owners, and visitors think about downtown truck traffic, crosswalk safety, motorcycle noise, biking in Stillwater, widening the sidewalks, and more. Their answers are worth sharing!
The survey, conducted last summer, drew 466 responses.
Asked if the volume of large trucks on Main Street is a positive or negative to downtown, 73% percent said it’s a negative, 7% said positive, the rest had no opinion. An even larger number, 77%, favored fewer heavy trucks passing through downtown. Most surprising, 75% were in favor of a truck bypass route so that trucks can avoid downtown altogether. Only 11% said no.
While actual statistics on truck traffic before and after the Lift Bridge closed are not available, there is reason for an increase. A newly revitalized quarry north of town serves the construction industry. Main Street is their direct route to the new St. Croix Crossing bridge. Plus obstacles like traffic backup when the Lift Bridge was open are gone.
Since Main Street is a state trunk highway that coexists as a city street, big diesel trucks have the same right to the road as tourists, cars, bikes, baby strollers, wheelchairs, and pedestrians under Minnesota law. If the City seeks to create a truck bypass route around Stillwater, it must be done with MNDOT and state legislation. This survey shows that the popular will, at least, is behind them.
Motorcycle noise and unsafe crosswalks were two other sore points for Stillwater. When asked if downtown Stillwater should have better crosswalks with safer, more modern features, 60% said yes, 26% said no. There were comments like, “Pedestrian crosswalks on Main Street without stoplights are hazardous” and “The motorcycle traffic with excessive revving noise as they cruise Main Street is obscene. The diesel trucks (commercial) now make Main Street disturbing.” 48% say traffic noise is a problem (compared to 35% who do not).
An enthusiastic 80% think the Loop Bike Trail opening in May 2020 will be good for the city. But a majority also think the city is not safe for bicyclists outside the trail.
Better public transportation in Stillwater, including a seasonal weekend shuttle service for visitors to remote parking lots, got 61% approval compared to 20% who said no.
These results will help shape Sustainable Stillwater’s 2020 agenda. SSMN’s previous transportation projects resulted in improvements to N. Main Street, including a speed radar sign, increased police enforcement, and new road stripes for traffic calming.
Full results of the survey are online, sustainablestillwatermn.org/active-transportation
W. Gorski is a board member of Sustainable Stillwater MN, a 501c3 nonprofit organization working to make Stillwater more green, sustainable, and resilient. SustainableStillwaterMN.org contact at sustainablestillwatermn@gmail.com
