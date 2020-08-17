I am afraid of my Instant Pot.
For years, friends and family have been sharing recipes with me for this beloved kitchen gadget and in response, I have nodded with enthusiasm and secretly slipped each recipe card behind the breadbox (where things disappear for all eternity). Go ahead, promise me perfect hard-boiled eggs and roasted Sunday Chicken in ten minutes flat — I will not be swayed by your quick cook times. All I see when I look at that stainless steel pot is an explosion waiting to happen. A stocky threat. A shiny hazard. A bomb.
Every recipe for the Instant Pot feels like a recipe for dinner dripping from my ceiling, and after feeding four kids for seventeen years, that is nothing novel about a dripping ceiling in my kitchen. My daughter once asked me to lay on the kitchen floor beside her and “help name the shapes.” I distinctly remember a sweet potato bunny commandeering a grape Kool-Aid submarine.
No sir, I am quite content with my slow and steady Crockpot. I like its predictable slow boil, its lazy no-need-to-stir personality. The Instant Pot is a little too much like the overachiever in the classroom: initially impressive but without fail, obnoxious. I mean, how many times can one eat Beef Burgundy or Hoisin Glazed Baby Back Ribs in a week? And stop saying “quick release” like it’s as simple as unbuckling your seatbelt. We all know “quick release” means, turn the knob, and run for the nearest staircase….right?
Mothers are (rightfully) fearful of anything requiring a “quick release.” With the exception of a waistband on your Thanksgiving pants or rodent relocating efforts, most things are best released with care (such as wine glasses, ice cream cones, towropes, and youth…). Mothers have scraped too many runny snow cones off the sidewalk to trust anything instructed to release with urgency.
This week, early in the morning while walking from my car into Target, I spotted a pressure cooker, right there in the middle of the parking lot. Shiny. Silver. Stout. It was not accidentally left behind in a cart. It was a Subaru.
Inside, sitting by herself in the early morning, a woman sat crying in the driver’s seat of her car. She was not wailing in pain, nor did she appear to be frightened. The only reason I noticed her is because I returned to my own neighboring car for my mask. Quietly, she wept sitting straight up, staring into the cart corral.
I didn’t want to startle her. I didn’t want to interrupt or intrude. But, I also didn’t want her to feel alone. Gently, I placed my hand on her window and smiled. She just nodded and smiled back.
Maybe she was a nurse coming off a long shift. Maybe she was a teacher preparing for long days. Maybe she was a grocery store clerk, or a daycare provider, a waitress, a lawyer, or a dance teacher. Maybe she just found out her Grandpa was admitted to the hospital or she is going to have a baby. I don’t know why she was crying, but I recognized this quiet cry, this tired face.
I have been there. I have felt a slow boil transform into hot tears. I have reached for the keys and an open parking lot, a safe and quiet place to let emotions run free without an audience. I have reached for the “quick release.” And, as awkward as it may be, it has helped (and you can always pretend you are listening to a Nicholas Sparks audio book...).
All of us, literally the entire world, is experiencing a new kind of pressure. We find ourselves trying to reconcile a humble worldview in partnership with aggressive multi-tasking. I worry about both, the global race for a vaccine and… the dwindling levels of our Annie’s white cheddar macaroni and cheese in my pantry. I save articles on International politics and DIY children’s desk organizers. The roles of a parent continue to multiply as the world continues to shrink and it is challenging to find a good benchmark for success. The walls feel tight.
We need to know when to release the pressure valve and replace anxiety with grace. We need to give ourselves and each other, credit for trying to make all these new puzzle pieces fit into a recognizable picture. Most of all, we need to know, more than ever before, we are in this together.
I will tackle the Instant Pot when I have the energy to potentially clean basmati rice off the ceiling fan. But, I imagine, there are many car rides in my future because a boiling mom is more dangerous than anything that can fit in a 10-quart pot.
Take care of you (and the rest of the world will benefit too).
Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.