These are strange and difficult times. I hope this first day of May finds you healthy and happy.
It’s easy to forget what day it is with our world turned upside down. I’m just thrilled that the weather is getting nicer. The sunshine and warmer temps are such a relief. And our yards should look fabulous this year. I may even expand our garden. I’ve got time.
I had such a fabulous weekend in Stillwater last week. One of my best buddies – another Stillwater graduate – joined me on a motorcycle tour of our hometown. We did a school trip.
First we visited Stonebridge Elementary and laughed about our memories we made when we were just little boys. We then hit our old high school. Strange to see the words Stillwater Middle School on the front of the building. If I had a dollar for every time I had to tell people I attended the “old” high school, I could buy you a fabulous dinner. I know not everyone looks back at their high school years fondly. But we had a good time. Most of my best friends to this day are Ponies. Not the four-legged kind …the Stillwater kind – the guys and the girls I grew up with in this great state.
Our last stop was Oak-Land Junior High. We reminisced about gym class. Running through the woods and around the tennis courts. And of course the occasional jock strap check. Ah middle school. I never tire of coming back to Stillwater. A million memories … and most of them good.
The average high temperature today is 65 degrees. It will be 74 degrees by May 31. Two years ago, we had our second warmest May. And last year, parts of the state were blanketed in snow. We only had a trace of snow on May 8 and 9, but Duluth picked up 10.9 inches. Seven years ago today it started to snow. And by the time it stopped on the third, Southern Minnesota was covered in snow. Blooming Prairie picked up 18 inches, over 15 inches fell near Rochester and Owatonna picked up 15.5 inches. I don’t see any snow in our future. But historically, we’ve seen snow as late at May 28 in the Twin Cities.
I hope the next time you see me on television I’m back in our WCCO studios and not in my basement. Working from home has many pros, but I miss my co-workers. And I crave a sense of normalcy again. Perhaps I will see you downtown soon. And we won’t have to stand six feet apart.
Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.