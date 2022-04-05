March certainly went out like a lion.
We wrapped up the month with cold air, gusty winds, rain, sleet and snow in places.
It could be worse. In fact, it has been worse. Let me make you feel a bit better today by bringing up some memorable starts to Spring.
First the DeLorean time machine takes us back to March 31, 1985. It snowed that day. It really snowed! This was a powerful storm system that featured just enough cold air for a heavy, wet snow.
When folks woke up the next morning, they had to shovel away 14.7 inches of snow. I specifically remember my mom waking us up for school. She said, “you better get up early, we have at least a foot of snow to clear away before we can get our cars out.”
I quickly remembered what day it was…April Fools Day. I laughed, yawned, looked out the window and nearly screamed. It was a winter wonderland out there. We did get the driveway cleared, and somehow managed to get to school in a rear-wheel drive car (spinning out several times of course).
This time the DeLorean time machine doesn’t have to go back as far in time. Let’s set the time to April 2, 2018. Yes, just four years ago we were dealing with another spring snowstorm. Nine inches of snow fell that day into the Third of April. I remember firing up the snowblower and thinking that should be it. I should be able to drain the gas and get the lawn mower ready. Not so fast.
Ten days later it would snow again. From April 13 through the 16, another 15.8” of snow fell.
Ugh! That April we ended up with 26.1 inches of snow which is the snowiest April on record. I think we will see the flakes flying again this month, but I don’t expect anything like four years ago.
It may shock people to know that we do average 3.5 inches of snow this month. The good thing about spring snow is that it doesn’t last long. The warmer temperatures combined with the increasing sun angle melt things quickly. The long-range weather models are forecasting average precipitation with warmer than average temperatures. That would be a welcome relief for many.
After all, this is the month when conversations shift to golf clubs, motorcycles, boats and cabins. And of course, Easter.
Are you hosting the Easter meal this year? If so, what do you serve? Do you go the traditional route and prepare a ham dinner, or do you whip up a taco bar?
My brother and I usually try to eat our weight in ham. And the deviled eggs…oh boy. My brother hates them whereas I eat enough for the two of us.
I hope you have a wonderful Easter. If cooking isn’t your thing, remember there are numerous fine restaurants in the area that whip up a wonderful Easter brunch.
If the bacon tray is empty, you will know that my brother and I have been there already.
