Even when I was exerting minimal energy last weekend, I was sweating. That will happen when you warm to 87 degrees Fahrenheit on the first day of the month.
It was 22 degrees above average. I know it is early in the game, but that day may go down as our warmest day of May this year. We have set the bar pretty high.
Even though it was a bit uncomfortable at times, I think most folks were digging it. I heard the rumbles of lawn mowers, motorcycles and classic cars all weekend. It was nice. Now we balance things out with cooler days.
Do you have big plans for Mother’s Day on Sunday? I always get requests from friends about where to go in Stillwater to celebrate. I always answer the same way…you cannot go wrong.
There are so many great places to dine or just get a sweet treat. And nothing beats walking up and down Main Street, and then walking along the St. Croix River.
I am pleased with our famous lift bridge as well. I really enjoy walking across and smiling at all of the people doing the same. I wasn’t sure about that original green color at first, but it has really grown on me. I am imagining all of the waves as more and more boats will be trolling nearby.
This is the time of year when people ask if we are finally done with snow. I balance the worried look on their faces with a smile and say you may see some flakes, but you will not be shoveling. In fact, I saw several neighbors draining their snow blowers last weekend. This is one of only five months that we don’t average any measurable snowfall.
Enjoy it, because by October I will be talking about snow again. Until then, get that lawn mower ready.
Mine fired up on the first pull.
A small victory! I hope you are as lucky.
It’s so nice to see many events returning after a year off because of COVID. One fun event coming back in a few weekends is the Stillwater Flea Market at the Washington County Fairgrounds. It will be May 22 and 23 with free parking, food and of course, many tempting items as you walk up and down the rows of goodies. Even my kids enjoy a good flea market.
This event will be held one weekend a month through September 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both weekend days.
Memorial Day falls on the 31 this year, and I bet you already have plans in place for the big weekend.
I often refer to it as the unofficial start to summer.
I sure hope things warm up by then.
I’m all for a good polar plunge in the winter months when it benefits a great cause.
However, I don’t enjoy doing them in late May as part of Memorial weekend festivities.
Have a great May. This will put a smile on your face. On Memorial Day, the average high is 74 degrees. We will be sweating again soon!
