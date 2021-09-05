I am having a hard time typing at the moment. Not because I’m overcome with emotion that summer is coming to an end. Not because I am sad that my kids are leaving for school again. It’s because my fingers are so gloriously greasy from the cheese curds I am eating right now.
I am live at the Minnesota State Fair again. And I do love to eat. Do you have a favorite item out here?
For me it is plural…items. I have to get cheese curds every year. I need a tall lemonade and a turkey sandwich. And I can’t leave without deep fried pickles. We’ve had just about every food vendor stop by our WCCO booth over the years, and I can’t think of one thing that I didn’t like.
My annual tradition of the post State Fair diet will start on Tuesday. I’m not foolish enough to do a cholesterol check. I still have a few days to be naughty.
This is a big weekend of course. Many refer to it as the unofficial end of summer. The average high has fallen back to the mid-70s, the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. tonight and kids are heading back to school. Meteorological fall began on Wednesday. We consider September, October and November to be the autumn months. And if you want summer to last as long as possible, you go with the autumnal equinox which arrives on Sept. 22. Long live summer!
Now one great summer event that wraps up in less than two weeks is the Cruisin’ on the Croix car event downtown Stillwater. Perhaps you have attended in the past. Perhaps you just drooled a little watching some of these hot rods drive through the neighborhood.
The final gathering will be Wednesday, Sept. 15. It’s been a great summer of cruising in our old Ford. I always get sad this time of year when I need to send it into hibernation. But it makes it all the more exciting in the spring when the weather gets delightful. I think we’ll get a few more fall colors rides in this month into October.
Two events I’m looking forward to next weekend include the Saint Croix Vineyards 21st annual grape stomp. It’s a free event to attend, and who doesn’t like stomping grapes. I’m a fan of their wine, and this has been a great time over the years. I’m also looking forward to the Lift Bridge Brewing Company’s Second annual Run, Bike and Belch event on Sunday Sept. 12. I won’t be running or biking, but I will swing by the festivities after the physical stuff and have a cool brew. And yes, I will probably belch (quietly).
I am excited about all of the fabulous fall festivities from high school sports to our beloved Minnesota Vikings. I bleed purple, and I’ve bled a lot over the years. This is the year…well…maybe. I say that every year.
I also include our Ponies and the Gophers. One of these years I will be right. And it will be awesome.
By the end of September, the average high will be 65 degrees, the sun will set at 6:54 p.m. and I will be setting up all of my outdoor Halloween decorations. Aren’t you glad you’re not my neighbor? You’d have to stare at Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees for 30 plus days. I can’t wait!
