Christmas is nearly upon us and all the garland, ivy and mistletoe are being hung in Valley homes as we speak. Christmas trees are being cut or purchased to adorn the living rooms or parlors of Stillwater. There are many Christmas traditions that are followed throughout the area, and many of us do not know where these traditions come from.
One of the longest lasting Christmas traditions is that of the Christmas tree. The first reference of the Christmas tree was in 1605 in Strasbourg, Germany. It was the German emigrants who brought the idea of the Christmas tree to the United States. By 1848, there were Christmas trees selling in the markets in Philadelphia, and three years later; it was Mark Carr who sold the first Christmas trees from the New York City docks. By 1880, there were over 400 tree merchants in New York.
The Christmas trees then were different than what we know today. The true Victorian tree was a tabletop tree. The floor to ceiling tree that most of us have today is a purely American tradition. The table top tree was made popular when an etching of the Royal Family appeared in the Illustrated News, which showed Queen Victoria and Prince Albert and their family gathered around their table top Christmas tree in Windsor Castle.
The trees were decorated with homemade ornaments such as cakes, cookies, fresh and dried fruits, strings of popcorn and berries, as well as paper flowers, flags, lace bags and tinsel. Glass ornaments, first produced in Germany in the 1860s, became commercially available in the United States by the 1880s. These early glass ornaments are now very collectable and expensive.
Candles were used to light the tree in the early days. These candles were small and tapered, and were clipped or wired to the branches. The candles were lit only once, usually on Christmas Eve, and buckets of water or sand were always nearby in case of an emergency. Electric tree lights were introduced in 1882. However, one string of lights cost about $12, which equaled the average of one man’s weekly wage.
Christmas trees have been sold in Stillwater for more than one hundred years. Olaf Anderson had trees for sale in front of his store at 308 East Chestnut Street beginning in the 1890s and William Moelter also sold trees on East Chestnut Street in the 1930s. Today there are tree farms where you can cut your own, or you can pick one up on the tennis courts down at Lily Lake.
Another Christmas tradition is one of a “Jolly” old man who makes toys for all the good little boys and girls. Of course, I am talking about Santa Claus. He is known around the world, but by slightly different names. He could be called St. Nicholas, Kris Kringle, Father Christmas or Old Man Christmas. Clement Moore immortalized him in his poem “The Night Before Christmas,” which was written in 1822. In 1862, Thomas Nast drew his version of Santa for Harper’s weekly in which Nast portrayed Santa Claus as a jovial, heavyset man. In the 1890s, magazines had Santa working up at the North Pole, and in 1899, Mrs. Claus appeared, invented by American poet Katherine Lee Bates.
The year 1843 had a big impact on Christmas in the Valley. Not only was Stillwater founded that year, but also the first Christmas card was made and sent in England. It was also that year that English writer Charles Dickens wrote one of his most well-known stories, “A Christmas Carol.”
Christmas in the United States during the Victorian days called for many special events, such as concerts, masquerade balls, shooting matches, turkey hunts, taffy pulls, skating, sledding and sleighing parties.
Today, Christmas here is much different, there is online shopping, some outings at the mall, houses with lights on them from one end to the other, and the overall hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
