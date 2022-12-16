Christmas is nearly upon us and all the garland, ivy and mistletoe are being hung in Valley homes as we speak. Christmas trees are being cut or purchased to adorn the living rooms or parlors of Stillwater. There are many Christmas traditions that are followed throughout the area, and many of us do not know where these traditions come from.

One of the longest lasting Christmas traditions is that of the Christmas tree. The first reference of the Christmas tree was in 1605 in Strasbourg, Germany. It was the German emigrants who brought the idea of the Christmas tree to the United States. By 1848, there were Christmas trees selling in the markets in Philadelphia, and three years later; it was Mark Carr who sold the first Christmas trees from the New York City docks. By 1880, there were over 400 tree merchants in New York.

Load comments