We have a supervised herd of goats grazing in the parkland next to Long Lake. This area is infested with invasive species including Buckthorn and Amur Maple which choke out native plants. By late Fall, the native perennials are asleep underground, and the goats devour the invasives with gusto. Goats were one of the first domesticated animals, likely about 11,000 years ago in the Euphrates river valley.
They provided milk and meat; dung for fuel; and hair, bone, skin, and sinew for clothing.
They have adapted to every continent. Our herd is converting poison ivy and thorny bushes to milk. And they have the most honest, wide-eyed gaze. What is not to like?
Saturn and Jupiter will visually align as a single bright planet on Dec. 21. Look to the southwest horizon after sunset.
With a telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s rings and Saturn’s moons. This is the brightest alignment since 1226.
And some wonder if this phenomenon was the “Christmas Star” that guided the Three Wise Men.
Lee Miller is a Stillwater resident who lives on Long Lake, and is a regular contributor to The Gazette.
