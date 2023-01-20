Angie Hong

Then, it is January. People say that the sky is blue, but I look out my window and see only white. White sky. White hills. White streets and sidewalks. The color has been sucked out of the world as if we’ve all stepped into a black and white television. 

When I meet people who have just moved to Minnesota, I give them one piece of advice to survive the winter: you must go outside. Yes, the air is cold and the sidewalks icy, but for me, staying active during the winter is the only way to avoid slipping into a mood as grey as the world outside.

Cross Country skiing
