Parents always have high hopes for their children. They hope that they can give their kids more than what they had and hope that the kids go on to bigger and better things.
Old sayings like “he’s a chip off the old block,” or that “leaves don’t fall too far from the tree,” tend to bring joy to the hearts of parents. This wasn’t truer than of lumber baron Jacob Bean with his son William
Hersey Bean was born on Feb. 17, 1873 in Stillwater to Jacob and Cynthia Bean. He was educated in the common schools of Stillwater then attended Emerson Institute in Washington D.C going on to study at Princeton University.
After coming back to Stillwater from school, William went into a partnership with his father on a fruit “ranch” at Alhambra, California. From 1893-1894 William ran the business in California for his father. Returning again to Stillwater, William then went to work for his father’s lumber company, Hersey & Bean, as a bookkeeper.
Bean was married on Oct. 30, 1895 to Mary A. Bronson
Together the couple had
three children.
After six years as the bookkeeper, he became the trustee of the Hersey & Bean lands in 1900 and it was his job to sell off timbered land the lumber company owned. This position made William Bean very influential in the agricultural development of Western Wisconsin and most of Minnesota.
William’s father and mother moved out to California after his sister, Ann, got married to Albert Lehmicke in 1901. She continued to live in the family home at 319 W. Pine St. William himself purchased a beautiful home at 306 W. Olive St. from John O’Brien about this same time and today both of these homes are two of Stillwater’s finest Bed and Breakfast Inns.
His father suffered a stroke in California around 1915. He recovered enough to make several trips back to Stillwater to look after some business dealings and visit with old friends.
However, Jacob’s age and the lingering affects from the stroke made the one time lumber baron very weak. On Nov. 9, 1918, William Bean’s father Jacob died at his home in California.
William continued in his father’s footsteps. Not only being a successful businessman but also a civic leader.
He was a director of the Fairview Cemetery Association; a director of the First National Bank of Stillwater; a director of the Minnesota Mercantile Company; a director of the Stillwater Hotel Company; a director of the Foley & Bean Lumber Company in Milaca and secretary-treasurer of the Jacob Bean Investment Company. He was a member of the Minnesota Club in St. Paul and the Stillwater Golf Club.
He enjoyed the finer things in life. A note in the local newspaper of 1915 mentioned that “W.H. Bean’s new 12-cylinder Packard is attracting much attention and praise. It is certainly a ‘beaut.’”
After a busy and successful life, a life his father was proud of, William Bean moved to the house at 818 W. Pine St.
It was in that house that he died on Monday evening April 17, 1944 at the age of 71.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.