Ignatius Aloysius O’Shaughnessy was the youngest of 13 children born to John and Mary Milan O’Shaughnessy in Stillwater on July 31, 1885, St. Ignatius Day.
“By the time I arrived,” he said, “mother had run fresh out of all the regular names like John, James and Joseph. In addition, being a good Catholic, she went to the calendar of Saints. So I became Ignatius.”
When he was confirmed at St. Michael’s Church a decade later, he picked his middle name, as was the custom. “Aloysius is the Patron Saint of Boys, and the sister who taught me at St. Michael’s grade school in Stillwater had that name,” O’Shaughnessy recalled.
When she asked him what name he wished to take for confirmation, he told her and she asked him why.
“I told her because he was the boys’ saint and because I liked her too,” he said.
His friends knew the young O’Shaughnessy as “Nashe.”
“He was a rough and tumble kid” said Ed Boyle, a childhood friend, “and in a tussle he’d come out on top.”
The O’Shaughnessy’s came to Stillwater in 1857. John O’Shaughnessy, the father, brought 10 to 12 shoemakers to town over the years and made shoes and boots for the lumberjacks. The family shoe store and shop were a fixture at 210 Chestnut St. until John’s death in 1910. The family home at 703 South Third St. still stands, but is somewhat altered.
During one summer vacation, Nashe worked in one of the lumber mills on the St. Croix River.
He remembered that they “had to get up at 5 to be at work by 6 a.m. After 12 hours of labor they would go home, eat and go to bed, warn out.” His pay was $1.40 a day, working six days a week.
“I did it to toughen up for football. But, men married and raised families on that pay.” He said.
In September 1901 he went to St. John’s Boarding School at Collegeville. His brothers, Joseph, John, William and James attended there before him. He joined the football team and he played when St. John’s beat St. Thomas in the first game between the two schools. The next spring he would leave St. John’s to attend St. Thomas.
In 1907, after graduation, he went to Houston to work for his brother, John, who headed an insurance firm. He made money, but did not like the insurance business, so in 1910 he went to Oklahoma as a wildcat oilman. With some skill, knowledge and a lot of Irish luck, he struck oil with his first well near Blackwell.
Well after well came in for him, and according to legend, none of O’Shaughnessy’s wells ever ran dry. In the oil fields, he became known as the “King of the Wildcats.” He founded the Globe Oil and Refining Company in 1917, and a year later the Globe Pipeline Company and the Lario Oil and Gas Company. His first refinery, a small one, was constructed at Blackwell in 1916.
In 1932 he began construction of a $1 million dollar refinery in McPherson, Kansas, it was reported at that time that O’Shaughnessy was the largest individual refiner of oil in the country.
When he was still in college, he met Lillian Smith aboard the steamer Capitol while on a Mississippi cruise. The cruise was sponsored by St. Mark’s parish. The two began to date, and Father William Hart married them in that church in 1908.
O’Shaughnessy’s financial success was incredible. He became very generous with donations. He gave money to his alma mater, the College of St. Thomas, which helped the school finance a library, athletic building, a football stadium, and an education center, all of which are named for him. For the College of St. Catherine, he helped finance O’Shaughnessy Auditorium, a place he and his wife would visit often.
He also had a long association with the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. O’Shaughnessy was the president of the board of trustees from 1950 to 1954. During that time, he donated $2.1 million for the erection of a liberal and fine arts building. He received the Laetare Medal from the University as well as an honorary degree.
His gifts were not limited to Catholic schools; other institutions received substantial gifts, including Carleton College in Northfield; Macalester College in St. Paul; Shattuck School in Faribault and the University of Minnesota. He also helped fund the buildings of hospitals in many cities, including Stillwater.
In 1958, the O’Shaughnessys celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Ireland. They stayed five weeks in the manor house, Rosse Castle, and then traveled to his father’s native land, the County Galway. There the located O’Shaughnessy Castle and met people who remembered the family. Their trip ended with a stop in Rome where Pope Pius XII decorated them both for their generous works.
After several years of heart trouble, Mrs. O’Shaughnessy died on April 14, 1959. In November 1966, at the age of 81, he remarried to a long-time friend, Blanche I. Finn.
Even with all the awards and honors, he always kept his perspective of what was important in life. “Money is not the most important thing in life,” he would say, “food, shelter and clothing can be bought with money. But the important things, health and happiness, cannot.”
On November 21, 1973, at St. Francis Hospital in Miami, Ignatius Aloysius O’Shaughnessy died at the age of 88 from complications of a stroke he had suffered several days before.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society
