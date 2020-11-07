The carriers of the mail have always been important. The recent election has brought forth how important as they handle the mail in ballots that could turn the tide in the voting. Some of our most notable citizens of Stillwater carried the mail such as Clarence Ray Jenks.
Jenks was born at Jenksville, New York on Jan. 2, 1874, and he came to Stillwater as a child in 1881 and lived with his parents, Ransom and Lucida, near Square Lake in May Township for 15 years before moving to Stillwater. In his younger days he was a “noted” baseball and basketball player – even being a member of the early Company K basketball team.
He attended the University farm school in 1897 and was even on their basketball team. He began working as a substitute in the Stillwater Post Office on Dec. 6, 1898 when the office was in the Lumberman’s Exchange building.
Four years later, he was appointed a carrier in Stillwater. In the Nov. 15, 1902 Stillwater Messenger newspaper, it noted, “A new carrier on the city routes commences next Monday – Ray Jenks, No. 7. His rout will be out Myrtle Street, relieving the hill carriers.”
He was living with his mother on Hickory Street until 1906 when he purchased a corner lot on Elm and Martha streets. The Messenger noted he was “preparing the ground for the erection of a fine residence.”
The home cost $2,000 to construct and the address would become 422 West Elm St.
He retired from the postal service in December 1937 serving 39 years to the residents of Stillwater.
“It would take a mathematician to figure out exactly how much traveling Mr. Jenks has done in Stillwater in 39 years,” noted a Post-Messenger article of his retirement. “During the years he was carrying in the residential section two trips daily were made, averaging from 12 to 16 miles a day.
The past 17 years he has only walked 10 to 12 miles daily, with three trips.”
A testimonial dinner was given for Jenks by his associates at the post office at the Grand Café in Stillwater. The Postmaster Paul Arndt was the master of ceremonies and introduced speakers included Fred Truax of St. Paul and a former carrier in Stillwater, Leo Gross, the North St. Paul Postmaster, Matt Butler, a Stillwater carrier; William E. Easton – who gave Mr. Jenks his appointment as a regular carrier.
Frank Withrow, former Stillwater postmaster, and retired carriers Charles Schultz, Charles E. Johnson, and Axel Lundegard were among the guests.
The Stillwater Association sent a letter congratulating Mr. Jenks, and Leo Krenz, president of the local carriers’ association, presented a Gladstone bag, with fitting remarks. There were 40 people attending the dinner for Mr. Jenks.
He was asked what he was going to do in retirement and he was not going to “sit around the house.”
He also was not going to Florida or California, as he likes to shovel snow and promises himself a good walk everyday rain or shine!
He took the hobby of flower gardening during his retirement and many of his flowers took home prizes at local and state exhibitions. Jenks was a member of the Masons and the Minnesota Iris and Peony Society.
He had not been well for a few years when he told his wife he was not feeling well and went to take a nap on Feb. 7, 1949. A few hours later he wife went in and found that he had passed away.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
