There have been many who have served on the judicial bench in Washington County over the past decades. Some have been good, some very good, but only a few reach the status of being great.
One of those who reached the pinnacle of his career here in Stillwater was Judge Frank T. Wilson. Wilson was born in Sinclairville, New York on Sept. 6, 1856.
He attended and graduated from the public schools there, then went to Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and graduated there with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Wilson came to Stillwater in 1881. On Aug. 13, 1884, he married Miss S. Helen Sawyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Humphrey Sawyer, of Stillwater.
She was a graduate of Stillwater High School in 1879. The couple “commenced housekeeping in the house owned by George Low on First Avenue” in Stillwater.
He studied law and was admitted to the bar in Stillwater. Following a year of law, he was offered the position of instructor of science at SHA, and because of the remarkable record in his schoolwork; he was made superintendent of Stillwater schools. He was involved with the Stillwater schools from 1886 to 1892 and during that time, he introduced progressive methods of education.
Included in this was manual training as a part of the curriculum and he pioneered in the field of visual education. He used a projection apparatus which he invented and for which he received a medal at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893.
The projector and his educational slides are now in the collections of the Washington County Historical Society.
In 1894, Wilson went back to his law practice. In 1897, he was elected judge of probate of Washington County and continued in that office for 10 years. In that, time he acted as president of the state association of probate judges and led in reforming probate procedure in Minnesota.
Judge Wilson also served for many years as municipal court judge of Stillwater.
Wilson retired in 1932, although in retirement he worked for the civic improvement for Stillwater. He was executive secretary of the Booster Club, which was the predecessor to the Stillwater Association, now called the Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce.
He served on the school board for four years. He was secretary and manager of the Stillwater Lyceum and aided in the organizing the Auditorium Company which constructed the Auditorium Theater in 1905-1906. He was a leader in organizing the Stillwater Market Company in 1908. He was a member of the Stillwater Charter Commission, helped secure the Carnegie Library for Stillwater and the site, and he was one of the organizers of the Boy Scouts in Stillwater in 1911.
Judge Wilson always had the welfare of the city in his mind. When the city park board was organized in 1916, he, Elmore Lowell and Theodore Converse were named the first members. Parks became a “hobby” with Wilson and detailed plan for the parks was made for this city through his efforts. He remained on the park board until July 3, 1934, when he resigned. Replacing Judge Wilson was his son, Chester S. Wilson.
Judge Wilson’s health began to fail. In the early morning of Valentine’s Day, 1935, Judge Frank T. Wilson, “educator, jurist and civic leader” died at his home at 623 S. Broadway St..
The “Stillwater Gazette” said of Wilson, “few of Stillwater’s citizens had the vision of Judge Wilson. Few had the betterment of the city more at heart than he. Few worked harder for his home town; few gave as unselfishly of their time and ability as did he.”
That is the difference between the very good and the great.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
