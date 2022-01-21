There was a time when most of us believed professional athletes had a higher responsibility than others to set a good example for our youth.
It’s unclear where that notion originated, but it was and is flawed.
Adults in every walk of life, not just professional athletes, have a responsibility to set an example for our youth. Period. There is nothing special about a professional athlete that should make him or her more revered than a plumber, school teacher, nurse, sales representative or construction worker. All of these positions require a skill. Some people are blessed with different abilities. All adults should know that everything we do and say is an example for our youth and other adults.
Professional athletes, understandably, stand out because of their athletic prowess, something few of us are capable of physically. Because of it, we seem oddly attracted to them.
If we see them in normal societal settings we gawk or sometimes awkwardly ask for an autograph or selfie. Why do we do this? I’ve stood in lines at Target Field to pose for a picture with Torii Hunter and Johan Santana (my wife made me do it), or get an autograph from Glenn Perkins (that was the grandkids). As a kid, I badgered Tommy Kramer, Alan Page, Carl Eller and Bud Grant in Mankato’s training camps to get their signatures on notepads I lost in less than a week. I thought they were gods. Maybe it had more to do with a child thinking he wanted to be like them someday. As adults, we all revert to our childhoods for refuge, a simpler time, which may be the underlying reason we admire athletes. They appear to be living the perpetual childhood experience … playing a game.
Even though Dr. Arnold Leonard, a surgeon at the University of Minnesota, helped save my daughter’s life after she was diagnosed with cancer in 1985, I didn’t ask for his autograph. If ever a moment was deserving of such a request, that would have been it. My guess is he saved many lives in his career.
He once successfully performed surgery on the jaw of a beluga whale in a massive holding tank at the Minnesota Zoo. He was the Wayne Gretzky of pediatric surgery, yet I asked for no photo to commemorate his participation in saving my daughter’s life. I doubt that he was ever stopped at the mall so somebody could pose for a picture with him.
Maybe if the U offered maroon and gold surgical scrubs for sale in the lobby of the hospital, with the names of their top surgeons stitched across the back, we’d view them differently. It’s almost surprising Under Armour or Nike hasn’t already seized this marketing opportunity.
Sign a few deals with top surgeons at world-renowned facilities like Mayo, the U of M, Cleveland Clinic, UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai and before you know we’d have scrubs, blankets, socks, YETI coffee mugs and more on sale, all dedicated to the fine surgeons of the U.S.
Then when we walk into a hospital we’d be greeted by massive posters of that facility’s top surgeons and nurses, poised with arms crossed and fists clenched behind their biceps, creating the comic book bulging muscle look. Maybe that would remind us of the tremendous talent dedicated to saving lives.
Needless to say, my wife and I are eternally grateful to doctors like Leonard, as we are to the other oncology doctors who were part of that team. They asked for no recognition. They simply updated us on their work, offered us hope and moved on to their next patient.
Many people in different walks of life display the same unselfish desire to serve and support others. I met Lloyd Laumann in the late 1980s and for my entire stint as a sports editor and editor in the west metro community of Waconia, for more than two decades, he was at every game I attended, which was a lot. But he’d been attending games long before I arrived. He was there because he was a loyal supporter of Chiefs and the later renamed Wildcats student-athletes. It was his way of supporting youth.
I asked him once why he kept coming to games, even though his children had long since graduated. He said kids need us to show up so they know we care. Lloyd cared. I never asked for his autograph. I probably should have.
There is nothing inherently wrong with professional athletes. They are like the rest of us. They have flaws and strengths. Some use their fame and fortune to create foundations that lift others financially. Still, others donate time and talent to those who are less fortunate. And at the end of the day, the entertainment they provide offers us all relief.
For the rest of us, it does not matter who we are: doctor, contractor, barber, tailor or manager. What matters is how we use the skills we were given, how we help others and whether our own children would be proud of who we are and what we do.
And if somebody wants to create a jersey for us, that would be OK, too.
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.