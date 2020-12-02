Last April, I spotted a turkey on the railroad tracks. It looked as though it was trying to find the quickest way out of town. Perhaps it felt as though it had enough of this COVID thing, and was looking for greener pastures. If that was the case, I couldn’t blame it.
However, seven months later, not only have the turkeys decided to stay in town, but they have survived COVID and now Thanksgiving.
Just one more credit to the flock that feeds at Paul Renslo’s house, they are a hardy bunch.
Meanwhile, as they rob the bird feeders (oh, I forgot, they are birds), they appear to forget that they are fattening themselves up for the Christmas season - if they only knew!!!
Well, Thanksgiving is over. And, with the exception of missing the traditional large gatherings for a family dinner, we survived. As we look around our feeders, we need to
remember those in our community that need support.
The stress of job cuts from work, or being out with the virus can take a toll. Like the turkey, we can’t just take the last train out of town.
So, as we struggle to make it to spring, when the vaccine shots are available for everyone, think about your friends, neighbors and community.
They may need support, just like the turkeys, to get through this tough winter.
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book – The Outbreak can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.