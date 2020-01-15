Oak Park Heights, MN - Yvonne Anderson (née Middleton), age 87, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Boutwells Landing long-term care facility. Yvonne was born in Tidworth, England on February 24, 1932, the third child of Charles and Hélène (Jan) Middleton. She spent her early life nearby in the town of Chippenham before moving to the United States in 1956 following her marriage to Air Forceman Ronald Wettleson from Spring Valley, WI. They eventually settled in Hudson, WI, and raised a large family as parents devoted to the care and support of their children. In 1985, Yvonne married Victor Anderson and they moved to East St. Paul, MN. She moved again to Stillwater, MN following her husband’s early death in order to live closer to her family, and ultimately joined the Boutwells Landing community nearby to spend her final years. Yvonne worked as a public librarian in Hudson, where she made countless lifelong friends. She was also a Master Gardener who loved tending to her beautiful flowerbeds and growing vegetables. Yvonne was an avid reader and keenly enjoyed her pets, nature, journaling, travel, volunteer work, playing cards and numerous other games, as well as spending time with her grandchildren and many friends. She will undoubtedly be remembered fondly for her kindness, welcoming acceptance of everyone, generosity, and wit. Yvonne is survived by her six children, Jackie (Alfonso Gomez) Wettleson, Steve (Mary) Wettleson, Scott (Donna Schulz) Wettleson, Gregg (Allison) Wettleson, Vince Wettleson, and Lisa (David Herkert) Wettleson; 11 grandchildren, Alix, Ali, Andi, Sydney, Frankie, Maggie, Sophie, Hank, Charlie, Adeline, Elliot, and Vaughn; four great-grandchildren, Layla, Harrison, Opal, and Miles; one sister, Genevieve; and several much-loved nieces and nephews in both the US and the UK. Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband Victor, parents, brothers Denis and Jean, and son-in-law Alfonso. A private service for the family and caregivers was held in December. Memorials may be made to the organization of your choice. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff of Boutwells Landing, Optima Hospice, and the many visitors who spent time with Yvonne during her last months--especially our family friend Jennie Eral--for everyone’s thoughtful care and devotion to our mom’s comfort and health.
