Bill, age 83, of Stillwater, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2022.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Vera; brothers, Wayne, Donald and Mike; and son-in-law, Scott Swanson.
Bill will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Barb; children, Lori, Joleen (Rick) and Bill (Jodi); grandchildren, Serena (Bradin), Logan (Marena), Travis (Alisha), Trisha (Alex), Terick (Lisa), Tayha, Ashli (Cody) and Courtney; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Bill retired from Honeywell/Alliant Techsystems after 38 years. He was a member of the Eagles where he served two terms as President and was the Bingo Manager for the club as well. He was an avid golfer and bowler and a longtime coach for youth sports. He also enjoyed spending time with family.
A celebration of Bill's life will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 609 South 5th Street, Stillwater. Interment Rutherford Cemetery. Visitation Monday, July 18, 2022, 5:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.