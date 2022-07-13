Bill, age 83, of Stillwater, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2022.

Preceded in death by parents, William and Vera; brothers, Wayne, Donald and Mike; and son-in-law, Scott Swanson.

Bill will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Barb; children, Lori, Joleen (Rick) and Bill (Jodi); grandchildren, Serena (Bradin), Logan (Marena), Travis (Alisha), Trisha (Alex), Terick (Lisa), Tayha, Ashli (Cody) and Courtney; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Bill retired from Honeywell/Alliant Techsystems after 38 years. He was a member of the Eagles where he served two terms as President and was the Bingo Manager for the club as well. He was an avid golfer and bowler and a longtime coach for youth sports. He also enjoyed spending time with family.

A celebration of Bill's life will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 609 South 5th Street, Stillwater. Interment Rutherford Cemetery. Visitation Monday, July 18, 2022, 5:00-8:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the family.

