William E. Stouvenel

Dec. 19, 1928 - July 22, 2021 Bloomington - William Etienne Stouvenel aka: Bill, Guillermo and Baja Billy passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, July 22, 2021. Born in La Crosse, WI, son of Edward A. and Beatrice B. (Roberts) Stouvenel, he shared the status of the youngest of nine siblings with a twin brother Bobby. At 17, the twins enlisted in the Navy and served together post-World War II. He was determined, positive, and represented those from “The Greatest Generation” with pride. A Northwestern University graduate, he worked in railroad transportation, government, and real estate. He traveled the world, RV’d America, was an active Republican, and had a passion for giving – most notably two-dollar bills. Enjoying the gift of health, he took joy in visiting family near and far, golfed, walked, and swam regularly into his 90’s. He lived in Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, California, and topped it off with 22 years of retirement in Rosarito, Mexico. Survived by children: Andre Stouvenel (Christy), Katherine Schrock (Peter), Sharon Wormwood (Cabot), Jennie Stouvenel (Chuck), and nephew Stephan Rapp; grandchildren: Dana, Andrew, James (Megan), Daniel (Amber), Melissa, Carrie, Frank, Zachary (Jay), Melinda (Drew), Tracy (Ignacio), Abigail (Jose’), and Wyatt; great-grandchildren: Wesley, Andrew, Elianah, Adelynn, Madeline, Chad, Jamie, Laurie, Ryan, Adina, Obed, Gideon, Ezrah, and Mckenna. He will be missed by best friend Billy Robinson and special friend Lourdes along with the numerous relatives who are bound together with the family name of Stouvenel. Preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, beloved children Leigh and Angela Stouvenel, and spouses Katherine (Reichkitzer) Curtis and Katherine (Rapp) Stouvenel. A celebration of life will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Bloomington, MN on Wednesday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be mailed to: VFW Post 1530, 630 6th St., La Crosse, WI 54601.
