William "Bill" Schwab, age 80 of Stillwater, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 5, 2021.
Bill was born August 25, 1941 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Mary Schwab. He grew up in St. Paul, attended Harding High School and studied at the University of Minnesota. At a young age, he fell in love with country living and being on a farm. In 1965, he purchased his first house and farm in Stillwater, MN where so many memories were made and he lived out his life.
Bill had many accomplishments and passions in his life and lived his life to the fullest. He worked as a city planner, owned a construction company and found his success in his Real Estate Appraisal business, Penfield, Inc. He had many hobbies including horseback riding, trail riding and camping, hunting and trapshooting. He loved spending time with his family, sharing his wisdom and advice with his grandchildren and giving dog treats to his dogs!
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Kristen (Eric) Chryst, Patricia (Scott) Tierney, and Travis (Leah); grandchildren, Sam, Addie, Logan, Mikayla, and Maddie; as well as his beloved dogs, especially Buttons, and horse Patnick.
Preceded in death by wife, Maureen.
A visitation will be from 2 - 5 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082. There will be a reception at the farm following the visitation, 12582 Otchipwe Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082.
