William "Bill" G Seaman

Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by spouse Alice; later, significant-other Sharon Hudson; and all five siblings. Survived by beloved children, Joseph (Patty), William J. (Linda), Patricia Myhre (Dennis); cherished grandsons, Mike Seaman, Daniel and Dennis Myhre; and seven great-grandchildren. Bill enjoyed gardening, making things out of wood, music, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday June 26, Interment Fairview Cemetery. The family asks that anyone attending to please wear a face mask.

