Bill Sumey, age 81 of Stillwater, passed away in his home of 52 years, surrounded by family on April 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with leukemia. Bill grew up in International Falls where he grew to love the lakes and woods of Northern Minnesota; he loved to fish (walleyes), hunt, sauna, cut wood and make things grow in his many gardens. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army. By trade, he was a union electrician. He took great pride in his work, both personally and professionally. Above all else, he loved his family and friends. Bill met his lifelong love while she was still a junior in High School while working “white paper” in Chicago, he returned to marry her and take her back to Minnesota after his service in the Army. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Alvina; sisters, Darlene Becker and Bernice Corrin. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Colleen; children, William, Elizabeth A. (Brian) Stueve, Carrie (Darrell) Richards; grandchildren, Emily Sumey, Anachie, Macreena, and Elizabeth R. Stueve, Hannah and Thomas Richards; sisters, Betty Johnson, Margie Smith; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private Family Service. A public Celebration of Bill’s Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to the American Red Cross.
