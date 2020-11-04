William “Bill” Clayton, age 84, of Stillwater, MN, passed away on October 31, 2020, at The Homeplace in Stanley, WI. Bill was born March 20, 1936, to William and Rose Clayton. He served in the US Army at Fort Bliss, TX from 1957-1959. Bill retired from the Minnesota Department of Transportation as a Highway Supervisor after 20 years. Bill was united in marriage to Catherine (Fisher) Miller on September 19, 1992. After retiring, he enjoyed carpentry and loved boating and traveling to their winter home in Florida. Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Catherine (Fisher) Miller; daughter, Christine (Dan); son, Bill John; granddaughter, Lilly; grandson, Greyson; step-son, Craig Miller; five step-grandchildren, Jasmine, April, Sean, Allison, and James; and former first wife, Loreen Morrell. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire, with Pastor Jon Brohn officiating. We ask those in attendance to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing. If needed, please bring a chair. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
