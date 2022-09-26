William "Bill" Charles Tait, PhD

William Charles Tait, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 in Venice, FL.

'Bill' was born on February 9, 1932 to Orren and Helen Tait in Waterloo, IA. In 1937, his family moved to South Bend, IN where he grew up, graduating high school in 1950. After high school, Bill attended Wabash College graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1954. Following his marriage to Adele Witucki in 1954, he and Adele moved to New York where Bill studied at Cornwell University graduating in 1958 with a Masters in Mathematics. After graduating from Cornell, Bill returned to Indiana, and while teaching at Wabash College, he studied and earned his PhD in Physics from Purdue University in 1962.

