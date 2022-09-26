William "Bill" Charles Tait, PhD

William Charles Tait, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2022 in Venice, FL.
'Bill' was born on February 9, 1932 to Orren and Helen Tait in Waterloo, IA. In 1937, his family moved to South Bend, IN where he grew up, graduating high school in 1950. After high school, Bill attended Wabash College graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1954. Following his marriage to Adele Witucki in 1954, he and Adele moved to New York where Bill studied at Cornwell University graduating in 1958 with a Masters in Mathematics. After graduating from Cornell, Bill returned to Indiana, and while teaching at Wabash College, he studied and earned his PhD in Physics from Purdue University in 1962.
Bill, Adele and their three young children moved to Minnesota in 1962. After taking a job with 3M, Bill and Adele had an additional son and made a home in the Stillwater area. While at 3M, Bill published many papers and produced 15 patents for 3M. Outside of work, Bill enjoyed reading, playing bridge and golf. Bill retired from 3M after 31 years. Sadly, following his retirement, Adele passed away from cancer after being married for 45 years.
Bill married Jeanne in 2001 and moved to southwest Florida where he spent the remainder of his life. Bill enjoyed a very active social life and played many rounds of golf while enjoying the warm weather.
Bill is preceded in death by his spouse Adele, his parents Orren and Helen, and his sister Mary Lou Grunawalt of South Bend, IN.
Bill leaves behind his current wife Jeanne, and he will remain lovingly in the hearts of his children, William Jr. (Sandy), Susan (Jeff), Sam (Cyndi), and George (Julie) along with nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
