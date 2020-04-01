William "Bill" C Schulze

Bill passed away on March 28, 2020. Born in St. Paul, graduated from So. St. Paul High School Class of 1948. He served in the army during the Korean War, where he met Katherine, also an army veteran. They were married for 59 years. He loved sports, played in a senior softball league after retiring, loved puzzles, and card games, especially cribbage. He had a kind, gentle spirit, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Preceded in death by wife, Katherine; daughter, Carol Ann; parents, William and Anna; sister, Betty; and daughter-in-law, Diane. Survived by children, David, Linda, Rick (Paula); grandchildren, Dawn, Brian (Nicole), Kevin (Karen); great-granddaughters, Audrey and Katherine; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
