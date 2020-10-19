Wesley “Wes” Scott McCune, age 64 of Lake Elmo, Minnesota passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a brave fight against cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert McCune and Sondra Membrez (George Membrez). He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Alanna “Allie” McCune; sons Joshua Gephart (Leah Billstrom) and Jacob Will; daughter Brianna Moolah (Wes); grandchildren Kyra, Madelyn, and Lincoln; stepmother Patty McCune; sisters Shelly McCune (Pete Dupuis), Dawn McCune (Jeff Walter), Angie McCune Wiper (Rob), Kristen McCune (Chris Barrett); brother Bob McCune (Linda); nieces Sina Richert and Lexie Adrian and many other dear family and friends. Born in Luverne, Minnesota, Wes was a pillar of strength for his family. He grew up in Stillwater and graduated in 1974 from Stillwater High School. He then attended college at River Falls and the U of M. He was an airline pilot, owner of 3 businesses and a project manager for several construction companies, over the years. His best times were spent in the air or on the water, fishing with his family and friends by his side. His greatest joy came from time spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His love and passion for cooking and the outdoors will be permanently embedded in our hearts. Many thanks to HealthPartners Cancer Center and Hospice teams for their kindness and compassionate care. Due to COVID 19, a celebration of his life will take place next summer.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.