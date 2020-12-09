Wayne lived a very full and rich life. Sadly, Covid took Wayne from us too soon, on December 6, 2020. He is survived by his Aunt Lavern, his Uncle Donny (Marilynne), his nieces, Jodi (John) Laluk, Jill (Tony) Buerge, Jennie (Kirk) Buckle, Jari-lou (Roger) Smarch; 15 great-nieces and nephews; 17 great-great nieces and nephews; many cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy; sisters, Geraldine Richert and Janet Anderson. Wayne lived his life with gratitude in his heart. He was friendly, cheerful, and helpful to others. He was mechanically inclined, loved bowling and fishing. He was a faithful member of his church, and very much loved by his family. Private burial service Wednesday, December 9. Memorials preferred to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5274 Stillwater Blvd. N., Stillwater, MN 55082.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.