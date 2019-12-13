Warren “Ted” T. Wier departed his earthly body on Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 88, having completed a life that exemplified so well the Rotary International motto, “Service above self.” An inspiration and role model to many for his tireless devotion to his church and community, Ted leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Carole, two children, three grandchildren -- to whom he was their ever-cheerful Pop-Pop -- and countless friends at Little Church on the Prairie, Lakewood Rotary, West Pierce Fire & Rescue, the Lakewood YMCA, and more. A gentleman always, Ted never demanded more than half of what he was willing to give, and sought to put a smile on the face of all he talked to -- even with his incessant teasing, which was always done gently, and with a twinkle in his eye. Few things gave him more joy than offering a helping hand to those who needed an assist, whether financial or with his labor and time. He loved to play host to a party, and no guest ever left wanting for laughter, food or drink. Born in Stillwater, Minn, in 1931, Ted grew up on the shores of nearby Lake Elmo. His modest beginnings helped foster in Ted a strong work ethic and deep appreciation and gratitude for all that followed. After graduating from Stillwater High School, Ted attended the University of Minnesota, where he earned a degree in Forestry in 1953. After college, Ted joined the U.S. Air Force and served as an air traffic controller in 1955-56 in Japan. Back home, Ted took a job with 3M and moved to Akron, Ohio. There, he met Carole Hall. The two were married in 1958 in Akron. Ted joined Weyerhaeuser in 1962, and the company took the young family, which soon included daughter, Wendy, and son, Fred, from Downey, Calif., back to Cleveland, Ohio, and finally to Lakewood, Wash. Ted spent 29 years with Weyerhaeuser, finally as sales and marketing manager with the architectural products division. His team provided the beams that became the Tacoma Dome in 1983. In his spare time, Ted loved nothing more than hiking the hills and mountains of Western Washington. He climbed Mount Rainier six times, once spending the night on the summit when a fellow climber fell sick. Ted retired from Weyerhaeuser in 1991, and contrary to the notion of coasting into the sunset after his working years, Ted got busier than ever with a full slate of church and community activities. He was a long-time elder at Little Church on the Prairie in Lakewood. For many years, Ted headed the church’s facilities committee and led the upkeep of the church buildings, officially and otherwise, as often as not taking care of needed repairs “off the books.” Ted took enormous pride in his affiliation with Rotary International through the Lakewood Rotary. He served as club president and assistant governor for District 5020. He is a Paul Harris Society member many times over. Ted also served as Lakewood Fire Department Commissioner, and helped facilitate the merger of Pierce County fire districts, after which he was a commissioner for West Pierce Fire & Rescue. As commissioner he took seriously his role as steward of tax dollars and always worked to balance the best interests of firefighters and the community. Ted will be greatly missed by the many whose lives he touched directly and indirectly. Humble to the end, he would be genuinely embarrassed by tears shed in his memory. He would much prefer you laugh, raise a glass to the good times, and give something of your time, talent and treasure to make your community better than you found it. Ted is survived by wife, Carole, daughter Wendy Wier-Connelly (Tim), son Fred Wier (Becky) and grandchildren Carina, Anna and Riley Connelly. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 at Little Church on the Prairie in Lakewood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lakewood Rotary Club, PO Box 99786, Lakewood, WA 98496, or Little Church on the Prairie, 6310 Motor Ave. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Condolences may be left on Ted’s online guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.
