Virginia V. St. Ores

Virginia Veronica Leer St. Ores, age 92 of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away November 8, 2020 surrounded by family. Virginia, and her identical twin Carolina, were born on July 10, 1928 in Jersey City, NJ to John and Rose Leer. She graduated from Henry Snyder High School in 1946 and attended Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin where she met the love of her life, John “Jack” St. Ores. The two married on April 17, 1948 and had five children. Jack and Virginia lived on Long Island, New York until 1961, when they moved to Hudson. Virginia earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Teaching; both from UW River Falls, while raising her children. Teaching both 3rd and 4th grade in Hudson. Her students loved her as demonstrated by the thousands of cards she received during her career and over her retirement years. Her teaching creativity and enthusiasm were well known. She developed the district’s Science curriculum, amongst other volunteered contributions. In retirement, Virginia loved spending time with her family, was a life-long avid reader, and was very cognizant of current events and politics. Virginia will remain in the hearts of her children: John (Jan) of Baytown, MN, Sheryl St. Ores-McCaffrey of Shorewood, WI, Philip (Susan) of Bayport, MN, and Paul (Judy) of Hudson; daughter-in-law, Brenda of North Hudson; eight grandchildren: Jason (Lisa), Ben (Erica), Nick (Kristel), Leah, Deanna (Noah) Metzger, Dustin (Leah) Sprengeler, BreAnn (Jon) Cook, and Patrick (Erin); eleven great-grandchildren: Cooper, James, Liam, Silas, Samuel, Jude, Xavier, Laurali, Paige, Gemma, Hildy, Bryson, Jackson, John and Lucas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by: husband, Jack; son, Randy; son-in-law, John McCaffrey; her parents; siblings: Pearl, Irene, Carolina, and John; and her grizzly bear, Cubby. A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home. Please contact the funeral home if you wish to watch the livestream of the 12 p.m., noon, service through Zoom (715-386-3725). A public gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 -11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Masks and social distancing required. Private interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. Memorials and cards for the family may be sent to O’Connell Family Funeral Home: Care of Virginia St. Ores Family, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016, to be forwarded on your behalf. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.