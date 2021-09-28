Viola Jean Natt

Natt, Viola Jean
Age 85 of Stillwater
Died peacefully on September 25, 2021
Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Leighton.
Survived by her daughter Carolyn Fernandez; sons Jonathan and Jason (Sabrina); grandson Eric Fernandez; granddaughters Amanda and Alison Natt.
Funeral Service 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 at WOODBURY LUTHERAN CHURCH-Oak Hill Campus, 9050 60th Street North, Stillwater. Visitation one half hour prior to the service at the CHURCH. Interment Oakland Cemetery in Marine on St. Croix. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the CHURCH.
