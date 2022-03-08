Vickie passed away peacefully on March 7, 2022, just before her 75th birthday.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Dan) Roland, John Ness; siblings, Rebecca Cable, Nancy May, Jeffry (Debra) Lelle, Kevin (Nancy) Lelle, Nanette Berglund; grandson, Kevin (Addie) Roland; great-granddaughter, Delilah Sue; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Cartony; parents, Donald Lelle and Dorothy Lelle; brothers, Daniel and Michael Lelle; sister-in-law, Cheryl Lee Hammer.
A Stillwater native, Vickie was an avid Elvis fan and loved to travel. She was especially happy to have visited Graceland, Hawaii, and the Black Hills. The best part of traveling was that she got to spend time with her family.
Memorial service will be 2:00pm Sunday, March 20 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon will follow the service.
