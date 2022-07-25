Tyler Lee Adam

Tyler, 51, was home in hospice care surrounded by family and friends when he passed on July 16, 2022, after a courageous fight for 27 months against a rare cancer, paraganglioma.
He is survived by his wife Heidi (nee Anderson) of 26 years, son Kristof, daughter Veronica, mother Cindy Adam Camomilli (Richard), sister Kate Adam (fiancé Josh Boeldt), and nephew Austin.
His father, Don Adam, preceded him in death.
Tyler was born Nov. 15, 1970, Sheboygan Falls, WI. He attended Sheboygan Falls High School and the Univ. of Wis-Madison. He played football as an offensive lineman in high school and in college for the Wis. Badgers including the Rose Bowl in 1994. He is employed by Ecowater Systems as VP of Engineering. Tyler enjoyed biking long distance, hill climbing, and biking with his son Kristof, motorcycling, and attending Badger football games.
