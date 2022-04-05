Trudy Faye Welander

Trudy, of Newcastle, WA, passed away on March 22, 2022.
Trudy was born on March 17, 1944, to Glenn and Ruthanne (nee Holtorf) Welander in Carlsbad, NM while Glenn was serving as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After the passing of her dad in a plane accident on December 31, 1944, Ruthanne and Trudy moved back to Stillwater. Trudy graduated from Stillwater High School in 1962 and earned a Nursing degree from the University of Minnesota. She married Gordon Klatt in 1965 and had three children, Lisa, Julie, and David.
Trudy enjoyed family, traveling, and storytelling.
Trudy is survived by her children, Lisa (Ted) Steudel, Julie (Tom Falskow) Sullivan and David (Susan) Klatt; granddaughters, Molly (Alex) Kessler, Mikaela (Brandon) Guglielmetti, Anne Rose Sullivan, Terese Steudel and Madeleine Sullivan; siblings, Roger (Louise) Becker, Brooke Conley and Lois (Jon) Conn and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Stillwater at a later date.
